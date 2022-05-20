$270.20 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to post sales of $270.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.49 million. WNS posted sales of $236.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. WNS’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

WNS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 159,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,984. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in WNS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 24.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,266,000 after purchasing an additional 248,276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WNS by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,257,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

