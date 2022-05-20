29,646 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.07. 11,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,674. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

