$297.37 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) to post $297.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $320.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,809. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

