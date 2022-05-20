$317.86 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will report sales of $317.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.66 million and the highest is $343.96 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $194.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,576. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.