35,184 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

