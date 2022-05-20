$364.50 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will post $364.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.98 million to $369.72 million. GDS reported sales of $288.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 836.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.07.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

