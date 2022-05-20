$367.03 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will report $367.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.70 million and the lowest is $361.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $334.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

FSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. 324,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,267. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.