369 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 369 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,654. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.19 and its 200 day moving average is $533.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.11.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.