41,275 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.53. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

