$431.27 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $431.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.00 million and the lowest is $403.90 million. UWM posted sales of $484.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in UWM by 256.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UWM by 27.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in UWM by 22.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 1,871,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

