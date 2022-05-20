438,800 Shares in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Bought by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 438,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vacasa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million. Analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

