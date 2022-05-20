515 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AutoNation by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock valued at $49,815,311. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

