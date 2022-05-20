530 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.25. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

