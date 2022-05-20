5,475 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 32.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,123,000 after buying an additional 1,459,796 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,221,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,162,000 after buying an additional 1,373,448 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,130,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,435,000 after purchasing an additional 922,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,003. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 117.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

