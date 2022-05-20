5,850 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Laraway Financial Inc

Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,205. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.