646 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 421,081 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 199,738 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4,343.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 148,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 128,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.