67,036 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,766. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

