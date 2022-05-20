7,409 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 67,979 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.