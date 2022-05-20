$77.61 Million in Sales Expected for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will report $77.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.80 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year sales of $340.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $344.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $436.82 million, with estimates ranging from $421.03 million to $451.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $22,075,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $18,398,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $18,096,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIRD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. 2,500,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,808. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

