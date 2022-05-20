$8.00 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) to announce $8.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $9.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $8.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $42.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.36 million to $61.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.01 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of IDYA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.78. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

