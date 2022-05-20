81,760 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nikola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nikola by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nikola by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

