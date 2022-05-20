$911.42 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will report sales of $911.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $931.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $881.89 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $675.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. 302,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,692. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.