A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AOS. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of AOS opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $56.92 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

