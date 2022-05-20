a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.92. 10,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 4,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

