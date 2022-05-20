AAON, Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

AAON has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $50.19 on Friday. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

