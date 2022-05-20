Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Trading Down 3.2%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 245,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aaron's alerts:

The company has a market cap of $543.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.