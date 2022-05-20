Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.
About Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME)
Read More
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.