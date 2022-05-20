Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.4% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $112.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,052. The company has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

