Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.43. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $809.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abcam by 120,639.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,551 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $16,691,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Abcam by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 558,299 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Abcam by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Abcam by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,519,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 158,410 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

