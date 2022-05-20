Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.43. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $809.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.
About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.