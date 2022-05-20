Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NYSE ANF opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

