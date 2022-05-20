Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $227.04 and last traded at $227.78, with a volume of 11877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.65.

Specifically, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,619,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $136,689,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $98,093,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $42,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

