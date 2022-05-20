ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €13.80 ($14.38) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue downgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from €12.30 ($12.81) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 34,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

