Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.59 million and the highest is $82.20 million. Acadia Realty Trust reported sales of $74.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year sales of $273.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $323.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $291.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $341.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AKR stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 806,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,662,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

