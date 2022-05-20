Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $52,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.16. The stock had a trading volume of 127,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.97. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $269.70 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.