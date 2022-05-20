accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
LON ACSO opened at GBX 640 ($7.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 764.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 787.97. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($12.57). The stock has a market cap of £264.13 million and a PE ratio of 15.17.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
