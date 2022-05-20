accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON ACSO opened at GBX 640 ($7.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 764.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 787.97. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($12.57). The stock has a market cap of £264.13 million and a PE ratio of 15.17.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

