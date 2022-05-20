Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $46.59.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

