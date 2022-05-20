Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,138,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADGI stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

ADGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

