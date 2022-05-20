Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 210,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,066,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $759,712,000 after acquiring an additional 454,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 119,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. 752,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,572,294. The company has a market cap of $206.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.