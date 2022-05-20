Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,505,000 after buying an additional 47,206 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

