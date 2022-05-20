Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.32. The company had a trading volume of 138,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,097. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.64 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

