Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

ADAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.67 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 81,606 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,263,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

