Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,623 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

