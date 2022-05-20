Adshares (ADS) One Day Volume Tops $1.31 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Adshares has a total market cap of $74.16 million and $1.31 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00009771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,574 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

