Advisor Resource Council Buys 16,237 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $8,255,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NCR by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NCR by 887.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 300.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NCR Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

