Advisor Resource Council Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 49.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after buying an additional 500,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,592 shares of company stock valued at $345,898. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

