Advisor Resource Council Purchases 14,726 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

