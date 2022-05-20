Advisor Resource Council Purchases 6,857 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 156.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after buying an additional 877,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,281,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 299,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after buying an additional 298,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.65 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

