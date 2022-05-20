Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $319.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,406 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

