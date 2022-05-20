Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 8,154 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of EW stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,031 shares of company stock valued at $24,846,994 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

