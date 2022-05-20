Advisor Resource Council Reduces Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.11% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $33.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

